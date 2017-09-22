MDC alliance agrees seats sharing formula

THE MDC alliance, a grand electoral coalition of opposition parties ahead of the 2018 general elections, has agreed on the allocation of parliamentary seats for each party, with Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC taking a lion’s share of 114 out of the 210 seats to be contested.

By Elias Mambo

The development has, however, angered many officials in MDC-T who believe their chances of landing parliamentary posts will be reduced because of the alliance.

Documents seen by this paper show that the Tendai Biti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will contest for 14 seats, Welshman Ncube’s MDC (32), while Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo’s Zimbabwe People First has been allocated 30 seats.

Jacob Ngarivhume’s Transform Zimbabwe Party was allocated 19 seats, while Multi-Racial Christian Democrats (MCD) will contest for one seat.

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu confirmed that a proposed distribution of seats had been agreed, but said it may change as other parties join the alliance.

“That is a proposal and it may change when other parties finally decide to join the alliance,” Gutu said.

“There may be a situation where a party may pull out and that as well affects the distribution formula. So the allocated seats are not cast in stone.”

According to the document, MDC-T will contest for 24 seats in Harare, Bulawayo (9), Matabeleland North (9), Matabeleland South (3) Mashonaland Central (5), Mashonaland East (9), Mashonaland West (10), Midlands (15), Manicaland (17) and Masvingo (13).

Ncube’s MDC will contest for two seats in Harare, Bulawayo (1), Matabeleland North (3), Matabeleland South (7), Mashonaland Central (2), Mashonaland East (3), Mashonaland West (4), Midlands (4), Manicaland (2) and Masvingo (4).

Biti’s PDP will provide two candidates in Harare, Bulawayo (2), Matabeleland South (1) Mashonaland Central (2), Mashonaland East (3), Mashonaland West (3), Midlands (3), Manicaland (2) and Masvingo (1).

Transform Zimbabwe will provide one candidate in Harare, Mashonaland Central (6), Mashonaland East (2), Mashonaland West (2), Midlands (5), Manicaland (1) and Masvingo (2).

Some senior MDC-T members, including party vice-president Thokozani Khupe are, however, against the proposal, partly because Tsvangirai has been holding negotiations without involving the national standing committee.

MDC-T officials told the Zimbabwe Independent that Tsvangirai has been negotiating alongside Jameson Timba.

“The national standing committee used to meet once every week, but for the past two months they have not met and this is why Khupe does not want to be part of the alliance,” said the source.

“There are no negotiations with party organs so members are taken by surprise each time new critical decisions which affect the party are made. There are no consultations.”

Sources also said only Timba and a few others who make up Tsvangirai’s “kitchen cabinet” are briefed of the alliance development.

The rift between Tsvangirai and Khupe widened when the latter snubbed the alliance launch in Bulawayo and demanded to meet her boss at a neutral venue outside Harare to resolve their differences to avoid another split.

Khupe, along with MDC-T national chairman, Lovemore Moyo and party organising secretary, Abednico Bhebhe, are against Tsvangirai’s move to forge an alliance with other opposition forces, particularly Ncube’s MDC and the Biti-led PDP.

“Khupe wanted to meet Tsvangirai a fortnight ago, but he said he had other commitments so the problem still persists,” said the source.