Ncube receives Oxford leadership recognition

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) chairperson Trevor Ncube (pictured) has been selected as an Outstanding Alumnus of the Oxford Advanced Management and Leadership Programme in recognition of successfully establishing the institution of investigative journalism in African countries.

Staff Writer

AMH publishes the Zimbabwe Independent, NewsDay and The Standard. He also runs the Mail & Guardian in South Africa.

Oxford University associate dean for executive education and corporate relations Andrew White said Ncube deserved the recognition due to his passion for quality impartial reporting.

“Congratulations on being selected as an Outstanding Alumnus of the Oxford Advanced Management and Leadership Programme. This recognition comes to you for successfully establishing the institution of investigative journalism in African countries,” wrote White. “Your sustained defence of high quality impartial reporting shows the strength of your character and demonstrates the positive impact free press can make on a society. Through the power and influence of your pen, you have been assisted in raising people’s voice against the authoritarian leaders in several African countries.”

Ncube, who travelled to Oxford University last month to receive the recognition, said he was overwhelmed by the award.

“I am grateful for this recognition from the University of Oxford, Said Business School. As a person with learning challenges, I am dyslexic, l believe in continuous learning to help overcome my inadequacies and the challenges of leading in an uncertain world. I have been to the Oxford University three times over the past 10 years and each visit has been an eye opener and rewarding experience,” Ncube said.