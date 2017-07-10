Explorers Village expands to 40 rooms

Safari and adventure company Shearwater has expanded its Explorers Village in the Victoria Falls resort to 40 rooms.



Staff Writer/victoriafalls24.

The new small hotel had just opened with an initial 16 rooms. Since then, arrivals have been on the increase, according to reliable hotel operators on the Zimbabwe side of the Victoria Falls.

The ground-handling and destination management operator expects occupancy rate in 2017 to be record breaking, month-on-month, when compared to anything in the last 20 years. The top three properties have not dipped below 60% occupancy since January. The affordability of the product has been the major reason for its performance.

The rooms are all on one side of the complex in neat rows of bungalows and the public areas include a very comfortable bar area, restaurant and beautiful pool area.

Located merely 400m from the Vic Falls, 100m from the epicentre of the Vic Falls town with its craft and curio markets, bohemian cafes and overlooking natural African bush panorama, the Explorers Village is the perfect “base camp”, comprising of five bespoke overland camping sites, modern ablution facilities and 16 private chalets. The village represents budget accommodation where guests can enjoy an excellent environment, traditional food, ice-cold drinks and friendly hosts ready to welcome you and guide you through your Vic Falls experience.