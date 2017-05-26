Navigation

Zim celebrities mark Africa Day

May 26, 2017 in Entertainment

MisRed: The radio and TV personality gave fans food for thought by quoting Kwame Nkrumah while dressed in a gorgeous African outfit. She tweeted: “On the Eve of #AfricaDay let’s reflect on the Africa we are and the Africa we want to be. In the words of Kwame.”

Craig Zoowie: The award-winning stylist took time to swag up his dapper suit with traditional accessories.

Pokello: The queen of swagger is pan-African all the way. She shared a throwback photo of herself dressed in an outfit by Ghanaian husband Elikem. — Courtesy of youthvillage.

DJ Stavo: He might not have been dressed in African attire, but his background says “Africa” on it. DJ Stavo tweeted: “I am not African because I was born in Africa but because Africa was born in me. Kwame Nkrumah.”

