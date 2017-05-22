Inaugural EU Film Fest illuminates Harare

LOCALS have since Tuesday been treated to the best of European film for free courtesy of the European Union (EU) delegation’s ongoing EU Film Festival which ends tomorrow in Harare.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

A first of its kind on Zimbabwean soil, the fete which is happening at Theatre in the Park in the Harare Gardens, has seen 11 award-winning films from Germany, Czech Republic, Portugal, Italy, France, Romania, United Kingdom, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden and Belgium being screened.

Tonight, two films titled Eddie the Eagle and Even the Rain from UK and Spain respectively are on show starting at 6pm.

According to a review, the Dexter Fletcher directed Eddie the Eagle “turns a long-running joke of British sport into a crowd-pleasing story of inspiration. It’s a solid gold winner.”

The Icíar Bollaín-directed Even the Rain, on the other hand, “makes pertinent, if heavy-handed, comparisons between European imperialism five centuries ago and modern globalisation,” according to The New York Times’ review.

To close the festival tomorrow are films from the Netherlands, Sweden and Belgium which will start screening at 4pm to accommodate school-going children.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the organisers announced the initiative.

“As you may know, we are tonight opening the first-ever EU Film Festival in Zimbabwe. Over the next five days, we will show eleven award-winning European movies at the Theatre in the Park,” read the statement.

During the festival, local creatives have gotten the chance to meet and present ideas to the organisers on how to promote local talent as well as make the festival better. The festival is expecting to spread its wings by taking future editions to other cities around the country.

Speaking to this reporter on Wednesday, an EU official said the initiative is a way of promoting cultural exchange by showcasing different values.

“Film is an incredible medium of understanding. They address a whole series of issues in different aspects including hope, happiness, love and determination among other subjects.”