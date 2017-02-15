Navigation

You are here: Home Business 2017 Zimbabwe Monetary Policy Statement

2017 Zimbabwe Monetary Policy Statement

February 15, 2017 in Business

Find below the full  Zimbabwe Monetary Policy Statement  for 2017 presented on Wednesday by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya

One Response to 2017 Zimbabwe Monetary Policy Statement

  1. sk papa February 16, 2017 at 8:18 am #

    Sir/Madam, anytime you read this message don’t call it chance but fate has guided your steps to reveal the true secret of the rich people because i am tired of seeing other people suffer. Have you ever seen any rich person not wearing a ring. They dont wear it for decoration, that is the secret, it is the Money Making ring. If you are ready to change your life contact SK papa traditional healer on Call/Whatsapp on +27796476913 or email: herbalistpapa@gmail.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Legal:

Our Partners:

Categories:

The Independent:

AMH logo

© 2017 The Zimind. All Rights reserved.