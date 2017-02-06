PSMI retrenchments hit 300 employees

PREMIER Services Medical Health Investments (PSMI) has embarked on a massive restructuring exercise, affecting more than 300 employees, with the bulk having been retrenched.

PSMI is an investment arm of the country’s largest medical aid society by subscription numbers, Premier Services Medical Aid Society (Psmas).

Hazel Ndebele

An executive at the health insurer said the bulk of the workers were laid off since March last year.

“There was a lot of duplication of roles, therefore we had to transfer some people to other branches and some were repositioned. There was also redundancy of posts,” the executive said.

“Of the more than 300 workers at PSMI, most of them were let go although this was done amicably and as for Psmas most of the workers were repositioned and with a few departures.”

He said although the restructuring exercise was still ongoing, Psmas and PSMI have no plans to retrench further.

Psmas is owed over US$219 million in unpaid subscriptions by the government and US$22 million by various organisations in the private sector, bringing the total to US$241 million.

The debts, according to Psmas sources, are negatively affecting the society and are crippling operations at PSMI as the organisation is struggling to stock medication, let alone, pay workers. PSMI is two months in salary arrears.

In a statement last year, PSMI said it previously operated 13 companies, which resulted in the company experiencing operational and service inefficiencies, manifesting from high cost structures and failure to optimise on internal synergies.

PSMI said the inefficiencies impacted negatively on the organisation’s operations.

“PSMI wishes to inform its stakeholders and members of the public that it is undergoing organisational and processes redesign which resulted in the merging of its 13 companies into one company with divisions under it,” the investment arm said.

“During the re-organisation process and to achieve maximum benefit, PSMI decided to restructure salaries for all employees, including management, and all legal processes were followed.”

According to PSMI, the realignment and re-organisation would save the company more than US$2 million monthly and the resources would be channelled towards improving service to patients.

PSMI spokesperson Polite Mugwagwa last year confirmed to the Zimbabwe Independent that the company had been forced into a restructuring exercise by operational challenges.

“Organisations throughout the world restructure depending on circumstances and the economic situation in a particular country. It is one of the main survival strategies to survive especially in the challenging environment we are operating in,” Mugwagwa said.

She also confirmed that workers had been forced to go on leave to manage costs.

“Like in any other organisation, it is normal in a difficult environment like ours to make sure that people with outstanding leave days take them. It’s an effective cost containment strategy in this environment to manage leave liability, especially when business volumes are depressed as they are currently,” she said.