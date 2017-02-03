ZC target bigger share

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC)is one of the smaller full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) who will be keen to push for a bigger piece of the financial cake at their meeting which started yesterday in Dubai.

Kevin Mapasure

Among many other issues, the meeting will discuss the possibility of a new financial model as the one giving the boards of India, Australia and England, popularly known as the Big Three, more power and funding faces stiff resistance.

According to a Cricinfo report, the proposed model would have seen the Big Three sharing US$876 million between 2015 and 2023.

In the Big Three-proposed model of sharing ICC revenue, ZC would have been the least paid among the Full Members with US$66,25 million in the eight years outside the Test Fund that Zimbabwe gets from the ICC.

Bangladesh would get US$68,75 million while Sri Lanka and the West Indies would each get US$81,25 million South Africa and Pakistan boards pegged at US$93,75.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) who bring in the largest chunk onto the table had been set to get US$571,5 million while England Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) were to get US$173,75 and US$131,25 respectively.

ZC, who have been struggling financially, will be hoping for a model that will see them benefit more from ICC revenue.

It is believed that a different model has already been formulated and will be pushed by the smaller boards where India will get less than had been proposed by the Big Three.

In that model the smaller boards stand to get more although it will be structured in proportion with what the respective boards bring to the table.

Unlike other boards that can augment their ICC earnings with sponsorship, it has not been the same for ZC as the association struggled for sponsorship in a tough economy.

The domestic programme has been characterised by stop-starts due to brought about by financial problems.

While Zimbabwe have been able to attract India, the cash cow, for tours in the last three years, they cannot host England who also come with a huge pay cheque.

Most of their tours are loss making ventures and local companies, most of which are struggling, have tightened their purse strings.

But there have been accusations of misuse of funds over the years, and the current board has been trying to clean up its image.

One other proposal which would have seen the relegation and promotion of the Test elite, which would have affected Zimbabwe’s status, seems to have been done away with.