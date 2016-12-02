Ronaldo: Barca’s nightmare at Nou Camp

OFTEN criticised for having little influence in big matches, it seems such an assessment holds little water when it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo’s performances in the world’s biggest domestic game.

Marca

Since his arrival at Real Madrid in 2009, the Portuguese star has featured in 12 El Clasico clashes at the Camp Nou, and has scored 10 goals in the process.

In fact, on only four occasions has the three-time Ballon d’Or winner not managed to find the back of the net; thrice in LaLiga and once in the Champions League semi-finals back in 2011.

To put things into perspective, Lionel Messi has only scored five times during the same period on his home ground – two goals in the league and three goals in the Supercopa de Espana.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old has also netted a brace on two occasions in Catalonia, both of which occurred during the 2012/13 season when he helped the side to a 2-2 draw in LaLiga before helping Los Blancos see off the Catalans in the semi-final of the Copa Del Rey with a 3-1 victory.

With eight goals in the last four games after what was a slow start to the season, expect Ronaldo to improve on his tally on Saturday.