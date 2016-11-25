US$22m public funds sunk in Cottco

An escalating fight between management and the Cottco Holdings Limited (Cottco) board is threatening the viability of the group amid indications managers loyal to some shareholders are seen to be derailing the operations of the group.

By Taurai Mangudhla

Sources told businessdigest this week that the beleaguered company is currently paralysed by squabbles between management and the board. This, sources say, has seen tens of millions of taxpayer dollars going down the drain in the company.

Currently, sources said, a vicious fight between the board and management over control of the company is interfering in the day-to-day business of the company.

The board, which is understood to be representing the interest of previous shareholders, is said to be unhappy with shareholder changes.

Management, on the other hand, is understood to be loyal to government which bailed out the company when it faced possible liquidation.

Government is understood to be working on modalities to appoint a new board for the company to smoothen the business given the factional fights and divisions of a political nature in the current board that are derailing progress.

Information at hand shows that US$22 million was sunk in the 2015/16 agricultural season after the company received US$26 million from the government which is now the major shareholder in the struggling firm through the Zimbabwe Asset Managment Company (Zamco).

Government took control of Cottco earlier this year when it assumed the cotton company’s US$41 million worth of bad loans through its special purpose vehicle for assuming non-performing loans, Zamco.

Cottco was given US$26 million by government for an inputs support scheme for the 2015/16 farming season, but only produced 10 000 metric tonnes (mt) of cotton against projections of 120 000mt. The company only generated US$4 million. This meant that US$22 million went up in smoke.

According to information gathered, Cottco is now looking for another US$42 million for the 2016/17 farming season from government to fund another input scheme with a projected output of 144 000 mt of cotton valued at US$65 million in a project that will see 300 000 hectares of land being planted.

Cottco’s conservative figures for project production per hectare is 600kg.

If Cottco manages to get the US$42 million, it puts the total government support at US$66 million.

Chances government will get a decent return on investment are slim given Cottco’s previous performance.

Sources said another fight is looming owing to divisions over the appointments of global agribusiness firm, Olam International and government’s Department of Agricultural and Technical Extension Services (Agritex) on a consultative basis. Olam has been linked to a monitoring and evaluation function while Agritex is providing technical assistance.

Cottco acting MD Pius Manamike and his team are said to be at the receiving end of a board victimisation campaign.

Responding to businessdigest, Manamike said the proposal by Olam for a management contract was reviewed and turned down by the board and management. He said Agritex was not part of the proposal.

“There were no differences between the board and management and there is consensus on the final position taken,” said Manamike

Manamike said the US$26 million was in the form of free inputs to farmers by government to resuscitate the cotton industry by regenerating interest to grow cotton and improve farmers’ viability.

“These inputs were free and there were no recoveries made from the farmers,” he said, effectively confirming the loss suffered by the taxpayer.

Manamike confirmed another US$42 million worth of financial support was expected from government in the current season.

“Government has a three-year free inputs scheme directly to the farmers that started last year (2015/2016 season), with the US$26 million. This year (2016/2017 season) being the second year, government has procured inputs worth US$42 million that are being disbursed to cotton farmers for free. Cottco however will buy the Cotton from the beneficiaries of these free inputs on a commercial basis,” he said.

“The past season however experienced an El Niño-induced drought that affected farmers’ productivity. This coming season good rains season are forecast and this should improve the farmers’ productivity,” added Manamike.

Apart from the infighting at Cottco, the company remains haunted by its debt albatross. Cottco owes the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) US$9,1 million and has been unable to service the debt since the 2013/2014 agricultural season.

Insiders say there has been a series of meetings held between Cottco and DBSA administrators to no avail as the bank insists on payment and not any dialogue such as restructuring the loan.

Manamike said government has taken over all of Cottco’s non-performing loans through Zamco by way of a debt-equity swap as a way of eliminating Cottco’s legacy debt burden. Under the same deal, Cottco’s DBSA loan was also assumed.

“The project is work in progress and once complete this will improve Cottco’s balance sheet,” he said.