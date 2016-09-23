Demonising Mugabe harmful to Zim’s stability, prosperity

If there is one inescapable reality to interrogate without fear or favour today, it is that Zimbabweans have reached a moment of truth to come to terms with the fact that Zimbabwe’s national survival and economic prosperity are inextricably intertwined first with President Robert Mugabe’s constitutional leadership and his liberation legacy such that the former is unachievable without the latter.
Jonathan Moyo,Cabinet Minister
This has become necessary to critically unravel in light of the clear and present wave of dishonesty that has been building up among regime changists and successionists across the country’s political divide since April this year.
There is now the spectre of regime changists and successionists falling on and finding each other in a common purpose seeking to grab power for its own sake.
The motley crew behind the latest crusade to grab power by any means available includes hashtag activists such as the MDC-T’s #Tajamuka/Sesijikile, whose face is Promise Mkwananzi; the US-sponsored #ThisFlag, whose poster pastor is Evans Mawarire; the so-called National Transitional Authority fronted by Ibbo Mandaza; a loose affiliation of electionphobic opposition parties calling themselves National Electoral Reform Agenda; and misfits of African leaders such as Botswana’s Ian Khama, who never misses an opportunity to please Western imperialists and some Zanu PF successionists who previously plied their politics under the cover of darkness but are now becoming daring on the social and mainstream media and even in parliament.
This motley crew has taken to vilifying Mugabe and is going to some unprecedented lengths under some patently thoughtless “Mugabe must go” calls which have no rhyme or reason as to their policy rationality or ideological justification. These calls are generally muted, but unmistakable among successionists whose disloyalty now knows no bounds and very loud among regime changists.
It is common cause what the motley crew of regime changists and successionists have been up to lately. The recent trail of their destructive antics is out for all to see as are the threats they continue to make in their efforts to instil public fear and cause general instability.
What has been shocking but not surprising is the role of some foreign ambassadors — such as the head of the European Union delegation Philippe Van Damme and United States envoy Harry Thomas Jr — who have been notorious in their abuse of social media to shamelessly prop up regime changists and successionists under the spurious cover of supporting human rights and democracy in Zimbabwe.
Against this backdrop, there is one overriding consideration that is true only of Mugabe and nobody else in Zimbabwe’s political landscape as you read this; and that is the fact that Mugabe’s leadership is the product of the new constitution and his legacy is an enduring expression of the gains of the liberation struggle. This fundamental fact defines the moment of truth that Zimbabwe has reached and exposes the wave of dishonesty that has gripped regime changists and successionists on the loose.
Mugabe’s leadership of the country and government is an intrinsic product of the new constitution, which provides in Section 88(1) that, “executive authority derives from the people of Zimbabwe and must be exercised in accordance with this constitution”.
This provision was not in the former Lancaster House constitution. So it is new and quite significant insofar as it makes clear that the executive authority that Mugabe has derives from the people who elected him and that it is exercised only in accordance with the constitution. Consequently, the motley crew of regime changists and successionists who thoughtlessly say Mugabe must go are enemies of Zimbabwe’s new constitution.
As such, the Khamas of this world and their hopeless lot must be told in no uncertain terms to go hang. This is because their stance seeks to subvert constitutional democracy in Zimbabwe by overturning not just constitutionality in terms of the letter of the law, but also by undermining constitutionalism in terms of the spirit of the law and its supportive conventional practice. The new constitutional position in Zimbabwe is that only the people can tell Mugabe to go through a national plebiscite. Anything else from malcontents outside the constitutional process is just mumbo jumbo.
It is notable that the new constitution is neither a Mugabe nor a colonial document. It is a product of a home-grown process that involved not only negotiations among the country’s key political parties then represented in parliament, but also the gathering of the views of ordinary Zimbabweans, including a national referendum. It is therefore unconstitutional and treacherous in the extreme for any Zimbabwean to say Mugabe must go contrary to the new constitution. Sadc leaders, like Khama, who want to promote and support unconstitutional calls in Zimbabwe, are an embarrassment to the regional bloc which worked tirelessly and in a dignified way to facilitate the making of Zimbabwe’s new constitution between 2009 and 2013.
Zimbabwe’s national survival and economic prosperity necessarily depend on the sustainability of our constitutional democracy. We lose our constitution, we lose everything. Since 1999, Zimbabweans were at loggerheads over the process of making a new constitution and the content thereof until they resolved the stalemate in 2013. Nobody should be allowed to overthrow the 2013 constitutional pact under any circumstance whatsoever. Citizens must stand up to defend the constitution as an expression of Zimbabwe’s moment of truth. Among other things, this means defending Mugabe’s constitutional leadership of the country and government.
Along with the fact that Mugabe cannot go anywhere outside the constitution, there is the related and fundamental consideration that his leadership is an expression of the gains of the liberation struggle from a legacy point of view.
The history of nation-states, especially in the Western world, is littered with instructive examples that show how countries are bonded and how their permanent interests are entrenched in the embedded and enduring laws, values, practices, customs, conventions and institutions from generation to generation by and through the founding leadership. Countries that ridicule, demonise, torment and disconnect with their founders remain politically frail and economically fragile for an indefinite period running into decades and even centuries.
Put differently, the long-term security and stability of a country is a function of how it treats and permanently connects with its founding leadership as well as how and where it places that leadership in history.
America’s founding fathers owned hundreds and hundreds of slaves each, but they were revered and remain revered to this day even to some descendants of slaves. The attitude of the US to founding leaders in Africa is radically different from its disposition towards its own founders.
In any event, it is notable that Western founders and funders of human rights and democracy individuals and groups in Africa do not just oppose the views, ideas or polices of African founding leaders, but they demonise and dehumanise these leaders. This is readily apparent in the works and words of the motley crew of regime changists and successionists whose only mantra is Mugabe must go: they demonise and dehumanise Mugabe at every turn.
The same goes for Khama. He has said zilch about any view, idea or policy why he says Mugabe must go and how that is his or Botswana’s business besides demonising and dehumanising Mugabe by pointing to his old age as would do an overgrown and delinquent juvenile.
Zimbabweans cannot hope to improve the country’s operating environment and secure a better future by demonising and dehumanising a leader elected on the basis of a new constitution and who embodies the ideals and legacy of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle and its historic gains since 1980. That should be a no no!
Demonising him is not the same as opposing him or opposing the government or opposing Zanu PF. To demonise him is to dehumanise him and that dreadful practice is necessarily harmful to the country’s permanent interests in terms of stability, national survival and economic prosperity.
In a Sunday Mail interview done by Nomsa Nkala and published on July 2 2012, Tendai Biti, former finance minister in the Government of National Unity, made these trenchant remarks which should be food for serious thought to all Zimbabweans: “We find counsel and wisdom in him (Mugabe). His importance will be seen once he is gone. When he is gone, that is when you will see that this man was Zimbabwe. Some of us who came from different parties have had a lot to learn from the man. He is a fountain of experience, fountain of knowledge and, most importantly, a fountain of stability.”
People can say what they want about Biti, but he is a true nationalist with wisdom. The rest is irrelevant.
It would be mass suicide for Zimbabweans to allow regime changists and successionists to demonise and dehumanise Mugabe under the mantra that he must go to facilitate a power grab when we the nation has an opportunity to develop and benefit from his wisdom, counsel, leadership and legacy today; not when he is gone, but today. For that to happen Mugabe deserves the support of every Zimbabwean.
Let Khama mind the desert that is Botswana’s troubled business while we mind our own challenges and exploit our country’s opportunities by taking seriously Mugabe’s call that the time has come for us to work together to industrialise and modernise Zimbabwe.
Professor Moyo is Higher Education minister and MP for Tsholotsho North.'
oh please!!! spare us the boot licking Mr Jonathan Moyo
Jonathan Moyo, yours is truly a wasted education trying to civilise an idiot. I fail to understand what the editor of this paper was trying to achieve by allowing you to publish this drivel in this paper!!!
You can scream and shout from any orifice of your choice about Mugabe’s constitutional right to rule Zimbabwe, but you expose your own stupidity by not mentioning the litany of constitutional provisions that Mugabe and his cabal, of which you are part, are denying the people of Zimbabwe. Stop being selective. Look at constitutionality from both sides.
Mugabe may have been elected through that constitutional provisions, but he has lost whatever legitimacy he may have earned through that constitution by the rampant abuse of that same document. So, please spare us this drivel of using the constitution to defend an evil man and his government by trying to legitimise them. Zimbabweans are not as stupid as you take them to be. YOU ARE A DISGRACE!!!!
A lot of twaddle wrapped up in bombast. Only Moyo could argue with a straight face that our national survival and economic prosperity are “unachievable” without Mugabe, when the majority of the nation has long decided quite the opposite – attempting (thanks to rigging) unsuccessfully to vote him out of office for the last three elections. What can he possibly deliver at 92 that he failed to deliver at 60, 70, 80…except more of the same suffering and ruin?
But we are used to Moyo calling day night an night day. The more interesting question is why this latest expedition into political fantasy-land? Moyo knows that we are not stupid. With 2018 beckoning, one can only hazard that this piece is not meant for us but for his leader and party; as part of a campaign to be returned to his ‘rightful’ post as the mouthpiece for his party’s mayhem.
“Zimbabweans have reached a moment of truth to come to terms with the fact that Zimbabwe’s national survival and economic prosperity are inextricably intertwined first with President Robert Mugabe’s constitutional leadership and his liberation legacy”
This is a huge lie. The economic prosperity of Zimbabwe lies with us the citizens and not with some senile idiot you foolish Jonathan Moyo.
“There is now the spectre of regime changists and successionists falling on and finding each other in a common purpose seeking to grab power for its own sake”
Again, you are very wrong, they are not seeking to grab power but are seeking for a better life for themselves and their country. Here is your problem and that of your cult which Robert Mugabe is a leader, that you don’t want to acknowledge thew truth. What Zimbabweans need is that the government remember that there is a Social Contract between itself and the citizens and that the government has a duty to ensure that the welfare of its citizens are first and foremost as opposed to globetrotting, expensive state sponsored birthdays.
What a hopeless and useless article that adds no value to the plight of citizenry subjected to deliberate economic backwardness by design.This man has publicly admitted that he is a recent convert who “repented” from opposing what he inwardly yearns for.Botswana is a middle income economy with its strong Pula in place.
The Zimbabwe Independent has sold it’s soul to G40 (weeping).Why publish such a blatantly one sided analysis of the constitution. This belongs to The Herald. I have lost respect of ZimInd
Johna why not talk about the performance of your president whom you claim was constitutionally elected? This the borne of contention of the sound minded zimbos. Seriously he doesnt deserve even a day longer in that seat. Enough is enough we can’t let him continue messing up the lives of our future generations. It’s now so clear that our generation will not taste prosperity or even decent living. Enough of the ‘wisdom’of your dear leader who is taking us nowhere.
Ah, Jonso “Motormouth” Moyo singing for his supper – again. Many of us have not forgotten when he was a stern critic of The Tokoloshe, before he sold out.
Like Mugabe words have no real meaning for him, he tells people what he thinks they want to hear, just like his master.
Mugabe has continually hidden behind the constitutional election process. What Moyo omits from his article is that most if not all elections have been accompanied by violence, intimidation and outright fraud. So the question of Mugabe’s legitimacy is open to debate,
in jonathan moyo s world everything is spin. can you explain to zimbabweans what happened at the friedrich egbert foundations money when he was there?
Reading through this article, one can only feel a sage of helplessness and sadness. Before he joined the feeding trough, Jonathan Moyo was one of Zimbabwe’s top intellectuals. His analytical skills were second to none. He predicted the rise of Morgan Tsvangirai as a political force to reckon with. In 2006 he authored an eloquent piece about the need for Mugabe to quit, arguing he had spectacularly failed the people of Zimbabwe. All of a sudden the same Mugabe, 10 years later, is a competent president who should not be criticised but worshipped!
The shameless use of invectives against Khama is an indication of someone with zero substance. The pathetic reference to Botswana as “the desert” on which Khama should exclusively focus his attention on is evidence of hollow and sadly, quite infantile emotional outburst. Yes, Botswana is mostly desert but hundreds of thousands of desperate Zimbabwean economic and political refugees are putting enormous pressure on that country’s social services because Botswana is a very well run “desert”. Well resourced Zimbabwe is needlessly a basket case and that’s what Moyo fails to admit.
Mugabe is 92 years old. He no longer has the stamina, let alone the competency to run a country. It’s no rocket science and that’s what Khama said; no nonagenarian can put up with the rigours of running a modern state. Maybe that is why, like Moyo, all Mugabe does this days is to insult opponents; that is when he is awake. Otherwise, as is expected of a person his age, he just sleeps.
Editor you have shown that you are an independent paper that gives an opportunity to all views, no matter how stupid they are. This is a demoratic view for which I painfully support you as far as this article (if one can call it that). Can anyone imagine the Sunday Mail publishing an article praising Tswangirai?
This article remains utter rubbish. As Shibobo says this is a wasted education on the professor. A real idiot singing for his supper of the stuff we go and leave in toilets.
Yebo!
The biggest regime changist and successionist is Jonathan Moyo. Who doesn’t know it?
PS. In his next contribution to this paper, may the professor please tell us the story of the guy who defrauded a certain organization in Kenya, and is now frantically trying to steal a president.
Elected on the terms of the new constitution my foot! Everyone knows how the 2013 election was stolen via the voter’s roll. Your time is up, dear Prof, and no amount of spin will change that.
Very sad and Moyo knows he is not being honest…other than his hidden agenda for power. We can read through it. Sadly, you’re doing it under the cover of selected constitutional provisions and outright failure to recognize the parasite we have become, as a people, to neighboring countries. I travel and I look at how their economies continue to grow, while we regress into deflation. That same constitution has many provisions which dear leader tramples upon with impunity….where are you, why the silence? If only you knew how intelligent Zimbabweans are, as a people, you would think twice, before writing such?
In a democracy, ALL opinions have to be heard, even if we do not agree with them. This man (or is it a professor?) is a lunatic with no good ideas of his own other than bread crumbs from Mugabe, but give him a chance to expose his arrogant ignorance.
Jona a hip of nonsense you day dream always don’t you have better things or new ideas to give. Since you been in government nothing have changed your ideas are useless better go to hell spin dog.
Moyo wishes for Mugabe to stay till 2018,then they help him to steal the 2018 elections giving them(G 40) ample time to figure out a candidate who can succeed Mugabe and at the same time guarantee his safety and that of the likes of Chombo,Kasukuwere,Dr Amai etc when Mugabe is gone.Moyo knows that if the “wrong”person succeeds Mugabe,him and his comrades will have nowhere to hide for their corruption and they face jail in a new Zimbabwe.
Moyo knows Mugabe is the reason behind Zimbabwe’s crisis and with him around things can only get worse.But for his safety and that of others criminals who have looted this country,Mugabe must soldier own until the issue of their safety is resolved before he leaves.Moyo and his comrades are more terrified by any prospect of Mugabe being forced out by revolutionary forces because he knows him and his comrades will be hunted down and jailed for corruption amoung other crimes.
This articles captures a terrified Moyo whose destiny lies in a leader(92 year ol) no longer wanted by his people.It is shows the height of selfishness,deceit,desperation and deep seated fear.
Jonathan Moyo, why are you doing this to Zimbabwe?
The learned Professor you must respect President Khama. He is a leader not a ruler. He leads by example. They use BWP, free medical treatment for citizens,scholarships,good sanitation and good economic policies and what is your national currency by the way? You once said some Zim gvt.officials stole diamond money and built rural castles. Hold on to that information,we need people like you ,why? you have vital information once Zimbabwe is free. Your country is not a desert but there is no economy to talk about.