Emirates declared ‘Best International Airline’ by Zimbabwe’s Travel Agents

LOCAL travel agents have voted Dubai-based airline Emirates which flies daily from Harare to Lusaka and Dubai as the best international airline for the fifth consecutive year.

Members of the Emirates sales team in Zimbabwe this week received the award on behalf of the airline from Association of Zimbabwe Travel Agents (AZTA) and committed to continue improving service.

The highly-coveted accolade, voted for by local travel agents, declared Emirates the country’s preferred international airline at its annual awards ceremony attended by representatives from the Zimbabwe Council of Tourism, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, hotels, tour operators, car hire operators, Ministry of Tourism officials, airlines and other travel industry stakeholders.

The award was presented by AZTA chairperson Betty Katiyo and Zimbabwe Council for Tourism President Francis Ngwenya the association’s annual award ceremony in Harare on Saturday.

Emirates has a strong focus on providing customers with value for money and the best possible service both in the air and on the ground in Zimbabwe and across its global network.

The airline operates a Boeing 777-300 aircraft on its Harare route, featuring Emirates industry-leading comforts and award-winning services. The aircraft is fitted with eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 310 seats in Economy Class.

Across all cabins the aircraft is fitted with Emirates’ award-winning ice entertainment system, which offers customers over 2,500 channels of on-demand audio and visual entertainment, from the latest movies, TV shows, music, audio books and games.

Travellers can fly to over 150 destinations across six continents taking advantage of Emirate’s expanding network. Emirates offers excellent on board service from an international cabin crew who come from 130 nationalities and speak more than 60 languages.

Those travelling with children can take advantage of the extensive family offering from priority boarding across all airports to special kid’s meals, dedicated children’s entertainment on ice and exclusive toys, including the ‘Fly with Me’ animal collection, and Lonely Planet Kids activity bags on board.

Customers can enjoy the famous on-board hospitality from Emirates multi-national cabin crew, including Zambian and Zimbabwean nationals, as well as gourmet meals and generous baggage allowances, with 64kg for First and Business Class, and 46kg for Economy Class.

Emirates flies to 154 destinations in 81 countries across six continents, and is the world’s largest operator of Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft.

The airline operates one of the world’s youngest modern wide-body fleets. These aircraft are not only more efficient to operate, but also provide a more comfortable flying experience for passengers, while also enabling Emirates to install and offer the latest on-board products.

EK 713 departs Dubai every day at 09:25hrs, arriving in Lusaka at 14:35hrs. The service departs Lusaka at 16:05hrs, arriving in Harare at 17:10hrs. The return flight leaves Harare at 18:40hrs, arriving Lusaka at 1950hrs. It departs Lusaka at 21:25hrs and lands in Dubai at 06:40hrs the next day.-Staff Writer