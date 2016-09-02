New PG convicted criminal

ACTING Prosecutor General (PG) Advocate Ray Goba’s suitability for office has been thrown in doubt after it emerged locally this week he has a criminal record in Namibia where he was also declared a prohibited immigrant, while he worked there as deputy prosecutor-general and legal services director until five years ago.



Owen Gagare/Kudzai Kuwaza

This has put the appointing and supervising authorities President Robert Mugabe and Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is in charge of the Justice ministry, in an invidious position as the PG’s job requires someone with integrity or simply without a criminal record.

Goba was sworn in as the acting PG on July 7 by President Robert Mugabe after the setting up of a tribunal to determine if the suspended Johannes Tomana is suitable to continue holding the position. The tribunal was given three months to make a determination during which period Goba would be acting.

Tomana was suspended for criminal abuse of office and hearings into his case are on.

Some lawyers have also questioned the constitutionality of appointing an acting PG from outside when Tomana is still in office.

Goba, who served as Namibia’s Deputy Prosecutor General, was convicted in a Namibian regional court in 2002 for driving a vehicle on a public road with excessive blood alcohol concentration in contravention of Section 140 (2) of the Road Traffic Ordinance 1967; failing to obey a road traffic sign in contravention of section of section 101 (1) of the Ordinance and attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

The conviction over his attempt to obstruct or defeat the course of justice, in particular, is haunting Goba, who was denied a work and residence permit in Namibia in 2011 on the strength of the conviction.

Following the regional court’s ruling an aggrieved Goba appealed to the High Court in 2004 seeking to quash the conviction.

Justice Gerhard Maritz, however, upheld Goba’s conviction over his failure to obey a road traffic sign and attempting to obstruct or defeat the course of justice.

The appeal against conviction for driving a vehicle with excessive blood alcohol concentration was successful after Maritz ruled