ZC manager bowled out

Zimbabwe Cricket’s (ZC) restructuring programme is set to claim the scalp of managing director Wilfred Mukondiwa, Independent Sport has been told.

By Kevin Mapasure

Mukondiwa has been at the helm of ZC since 2012 after taking over from Ozias Bvute. His reign is however coming to an end soon with the board resolving that his contract, which expires next month, will not be renewed.

ZC has been going through a restructuring exercise since the board led by chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani took over in 2015.

There have been several changes both in the administration and on the playing side.

On Wednesday ZC invited applicants for the post of national team coach to fill in the void left by Australian Dave Whatmore.

Former South Africa fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has been leading the technical team since Dave Whatmore was sacked in May this year.

Tatenda Taibu returned into the structures as convenor of selectors while Graeme Cremer was appointed captain after the dismissal of batsman Hamilton Masakadza.

Some of the administrative changes saw former director of international cricket Alistair Campbell quitting last year.

Even though ZC deny that there will be changes in management, it has been learnt that the organisation is looking around for a new managing director.

It is understood the board is considering candidates from both within the organisation and outside. Former convenor of selectors Givemore Makoni has been mentioned as Mukondiwa’s potential replacement.

The ZC board met twice last week where the decision was ratified.

A couple of months ago some ZC employees, whose contracts had expired, were offered new ones, albeit with reduced benefits.

ZC also retrenched some employees including former cricket affairs manager Trevor Mutangadura.

The new board set about reducing employee costs to channel more funds to improving the results.

Importantly ZC is on the prowl for a new coach, which may be indication that Ntini might have failed to impress the board in his short spell as interim coach.

Ntini presided over the team’s 3-0 One-Day-International defeat to India in June before the two match Test defeat to New Zealand earlier this month.

In both tours Zimbabwe folded easily without any fight and this prompted ZC to continue their search for a new coach.

It is likely that Ntini will revert to his original role as bowling coach with Lance Klusener staying on as batting consultant.